KATHMANDU: After weeks of steady rise in bullion market that lead to never-before records in prices of precious metals, gold price has now slid down to Rs 95,400 per tola, while silver price has reached Rs 1,210 per tola in the domestic market on Wednesday,
According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA), gold price decreased by Rs 6,200 overnight from its earlier value of Rs 101,600 per tola.
On the other hand, silver price decreased by Rs 225 from a new peak of Rs 1,435 per tola made yesterday.
FeNeGoSiDA has stated that the value of the US dollar has strengthened in the international market due to which gold price is declining in the domestic market as well.
The federation has expressed its belief that the price of the precious yellow metal will decline further in the coming days.
