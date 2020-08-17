Gold price drops to Rs 98,200/tola; silver is at Rs 1,315

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The price of gold has further shrunk to Rs 98,200 per tola in the domestic market while silver price has slid to Rs 1,315 per tola on Monday.

The Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA) states a difference of Rs 200 per tola in gold price from that of the day before and a difference of Rs 10 in silver price.

In the international market, gold steadied at US dollars 1,943 an ounce after the jump in bond yields saw it lose 4.5 percent last week in its worst performance since March, says Reuters.

