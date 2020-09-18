KATHMANDU: Fine gold price has risen by a comparatively small margin on Friday after a Rs 900 per tola decline on Thursday. With this, gold price stands at Rs 97,000 per tola in the domestic market.
According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association, the standard gold is valued at Rs 96,500 per tola which also increased by Rs 400.
Meanwhile, the price of silver stands at Rs 1330 per tola with a ten rupees increment in a day.
In the international bullion market, gold stands at USD 1954.81 per ounce, as per goldprice.org.
Reuters states that gold prices edged higher after the Fed promised to keep rates on hold until inflation is on track to “moderately exceed” the US central bank’s 2% inflation target “for some time.”
