Gold price hits new high with single-day increase of Rs 1,300

KATHMANDU: The price of gold has reached a new high with a single day increase of Rs 1,300 per tola in the domestic market.

According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association, the price of fine gold in the domestic market increased from Rs 92,700 per tola to Rs 94,000 per tola in a single day, while that of tejabi gold has reached Rs 93,560 per tola from Rs 92,260 per tola.

The gold price has reached USD 1,868.45 per ounce in the international market on July 22.

Similarly, the price of silver increased by Rs 95 per tola and stands at Rs 1,135.

