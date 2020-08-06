Gold price hits Rs 102,500; silver price reaches Rs 1,345

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The price of gold has made yet another record at an all time high of Rs 102,500 per tola in the domestic market today.

Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA) showed an increase of Rs 1,100 per tola on fine gold. The price of tejabi gold stands at Rs 102,000 per tola, which also increased by Rs 1,100.

The Federation had earlier estimated that the gold price may surge as high as Rs 150,000 per tola by October this year.

Meanwhile, silver is priced is at Rs 1,345, showing an increase of Rs 50 per tola. Prior to this, the silver price had peaked at around Rs 1,300 per tola in 2013.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook