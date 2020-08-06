Gold price hits Rs 102,500; silver price reaches Rs 1,345

KATHMANDU: The price of gold has made yet another record at an all time high of Rs 102,500 per tola in the domestic market today.
Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA) showed an increase of Rs 1,100 per tola on fine gold. The price of tejabi gold stands at Rs 102,000 per tola, which also increased by Rs 1,100.
The Federation had earlier estimated that the gold price may surge as high as Rs 150,000 per tola by October this year.
Meanwhile, silver is priced is at Rs 1,345, showing an increase of Rs 50 per tola. Prior to this, the silver price had peaked at around Rs 1,300 per tola in 2013.
KATHMANDU: Dharan Sub-Metropolitan City has issued a prohibitory order to be in effect starting from Wednesday midnight due to possible transmission of Covid-19 at the community level. The meeting of the sub-metropolis today decided to bring into effect the prohibitory order to prevent the spread Read More...
KATHMANDU: Vice-chair of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Bamdev Gautam, who till a few weeks ago was siding with the party’s faction led by Co-Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal and senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal, today said he was in no camp.Gautam issued a press statement through his Personal Aid Read More...
BIRGUNJ: Two more persons have died of coronavirus disease in Parsa taking the district death-toll to 17. A 46-year-old male of Birgunj Metropolitan City-15, who was detected with the coronavirus infection and was under treatment, died on Wednesday morning. The deceased, a diabetic patient Read More...
KATHMANDU: Fortified rice, lentils and vegetable oil, totalling to nearly 1,500 MT, have been distributed by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the Government of Nepal to school children (Grade 1-8) in rural areas. Food items donated by the United States have been handed over to ch Read More...
Lockdown imposed a year after loss of special status Heavy deployment of troops in region's main city SRINAGAR: Militants attacked Indian security forces with a grenade and gunfire in Kashmir on Wednesday, defying a strict security lockdown on the first anniversary of the government's scra Read More...
BIRGUNJ: As many as 133 new coronavirus infection cases have been detected in Bara and Parsa districts today. Among the infected are 26 females between the ages of eight and 72 years. The report made public by Narayani Hospital's laboratory showed 17 cases from Bara district while remaining fr Read More...
MELBOURNE: Master batsman Steve Smith says Australia have "unfinished business" in England, with the achievement of retaining the Ashes last year tempered by defeat in the final test that levelled the series 2-2. Tim Paine's Australia retained the urn in England for the first time since 2001, Read More...
MANCHESTER: Former Europa League winners Manchester United booked a quarter-final spot in the tournament after their second-string side laboured to a 2-1 home win over LASK Linz on Wednesday to seal a 7-1 aggregate rout of the Austrian side. United's reward is a clash with FC Copenhagen in Read More...