Gold price jumps to Rs 80,300 a tola

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Kathmandu, February 24

Gold price again jumped to Rs 80,300 per tola, setting a new record in the domestic market.

Gold price has set a new record for five consecutive days since Wednesday. As the market is closed on Saturday, its price is not revised that day.

Gold price surged by a whopping Rs 1,500 a tola overnight today, compared to its rate of Rs 78,800 per tola on Sunday.

Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA) pointed out the worsening situation of coronavirus in China for increasing gold price in the domestic market.

The rise in coronavirus cases has made investors flock towards safe havens such as gold, hence, the price is unlikely to drop in the near future.

A version of this article appears in print on February 25, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

