Gold price rockets to all-time high

KATHMANDU: The gold price has yet again reached an all time high. From Rs 77,100 per tola on Wednesday, the gold price today peaked in the domestic market to Rs 77,600 per tola.

According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association, the price of fine gold rocketed on Thursday and increased overnight by Rs 500 per tola hitting a new record.

On Sunday, gold was traded at Rs 76,500 per tola and the price had remained constant on Monday. The precious metal was traded at Rs 76,700 per tola on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the tejabi gold is currently priced at Rs 77,300 per tola while silver is priced at Rs 915 per tola.

