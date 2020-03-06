Gold price scales to fresh peak

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Gold price scaled to a fresh peak of Rs 80,700 per tola in the domestic market on Thursday.

Gold, which was traded at Rs 80,500 a tola on Wednesday, increased by Rs 200 per tola to reach a fresh record high in the local market on Thursday.

As per Reuters, gold prices rose on Thursday as coronavirus cases continued to spread around the world, exacerbating concerns about the global economic impact of the epidemic and prompting investors to seek refuge in the safe-haven metal.

