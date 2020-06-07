Gold price sees heavy increase of 10k, market partially opens today

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The prices of gold and silver saw a drastic surge as Nepal’s precious-metal market reopened today which had remained shut owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

Gold price jumped to Rs 87,400 per tola today, from Rs 77,000 a week ago, while silver price per tola jumped to Rs 925 from Rs 720.

Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA), in a press statement released Saturday stated that with the changing modalities of lockdown, the gold-silver market would operate partially from Sunday.

