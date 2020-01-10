Gold price slides after continuous rise

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The price of the yellow metal, which had been on a continuous rise lately, has finally begun to dip.

According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers Association, the price of pure gold today has been set at Rs 74,600 (24 karats) per tola whilst the price of Tejabi (worked) gold (22 karats) has been registered at Rs 74,300 per tola.

Meanwhile, the prices of pure gold and worked gold on Thursday were Rs 75,500 and Rs 75,200 respectively.

Wednesday witnessed the ever highest price of gold in the country’s history which was 76,500 per tola. Since Wednesday, the prices have been fluctuating downside as it dropped by Rs 900 per tola today and by Rs 1,000 per tola on Thursday.

Similarly, the price of silver too has declined slightly by Rs 15 as compared to Thursday. It has been set at Rs 885 today.

