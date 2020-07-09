Gold price soars to all-time high of Rs 92,400 per tola

KATHMANDU: The price of gold soared to a record high of Rs 92,400 per tola while silver price also saw slight increase in the domestic market on Thursday.
According to the Federation of Nepal Gold & Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA), the price of gold increased by Rs 900 on a single day. It was priced at Rs 91,500 per tola on Wednesday.
According to Reuters, global stocks rose on Wednesday as recovery hopes overcame fears but many investors still sought safety on pandemic worries, driving gold prices above $1,800 an ounce for the first time since 2011.
The price of silver on Thursday has risen to Rs 980 per tola, increased by Rs 25 per tola as compared to Wednesday’s price.
