Gold rises as silver loses lustre

Kathmandu, February 29

The bullion price increased in the domestic market during the trading week between February 23 and 28.

According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealer’s Association (FeNeGoSiDA), gold was traded at Rs 78,800 per tola on Sunday.

On Monday, its price went up by Rs 1,500 a tola to scale to a new all-time high of Rs 80,300 per tola.

However, on Tuesday, price of the precious yellow metal declined by Rs 300 a tola to be traded at Rs 80,000 per tola. On Wednesday, gold price reached Rs 79,500 a tola after dropping by Rs 500 per tola. Bullion price slipped by Rs 200 a tola to Rs 79,700 per tola on Thursday and fell by another Rs 500 a tola on Friday to close week at Rs 79,200 per tola.

The gold price surged by Rs 1,100 a tola during the review period compared to last week’s closing rate of Rs 78,100 per tola. Silver price meanwhile declined during the review week.

As per FeNeGoSiDA, silver was traded at Rs 920 a tola on Sunday and its price went up by five rupees per tola on Monday to be traded at Rs 925 a tola. While its price remained constant on Tuesday, it reached Rs 905 per tola on Wednesday, down Rs 20 a tola. The price of the grey metal fell again on Thursday by five rupees per tola to be traded at Rs 900 a tola. On Friday, silver price slumped by Rs 20 per tola to close the trading week at Rs 880 per tola.

Silver price fell by Rs 35 a tola in review week compared to its closing rate of Rs 915 per tola last week.

According to FeNeGoSi- DA, gold price dropped in the domestic market in the review week as investors have shifted their focus to other investment avenues.

As per Reuters, gold slid over one per cent to its lowest in a week on Friday as the recent price rallies prompted investors to take profits, but the metal was still on track for a third consecutive monthly gain as spread of coronavirus gathered pace.

Meanwhile, in China, gold was offered at a discount for the first time in more than three-and-a-half years this week as the coronavirus outbreak stifled demand.

