KATHMANDU: The price of gold that has been sliding downward since middle of last week, stands at Rs 96,100 per tola in the domestic market today.

Data from Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association shows that this price is Rs 300 less compared to yesterday’s price of fine gold. Standard gold is marked Rs 95,600 per tola which also saw a Rs 300 decrease.

Meanwhile, the price of silver stands at Rs 1,320 from yesterday’s Rs 1,310, witnessing a slight rise of Rs 10.

In the international bullion market, goldprice.org observes gold price fluctuating at USD 1,933 per ounce, with closing value standing at Rs 1,932. as per the website, gold price which had been moving in bullish trend is turning down.

