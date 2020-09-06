KATHMANDU: The price of gold that has been sliding downward since middle of last week, stands at Rs 96,100 per tola in the domestic market today.
Data from Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association shows that this price is Rs 300 less compared to yesterday’s price of fine gold. Standard gold is marked Rs 95,600 per tola which also saw a Rs 300 decrease.
Meanwhile, the price of silver stands at Rs 1,320 from yesterday’s Rs 1,310, witnessing a slight rise of Rs 10.
In the international bullion market, goldprice.org observes gold price fluctuating at USD 1,933 per ounce, with closing value standing at Rs 1,932. as per the website, gold price which had been moving in bullish trend is turning down.
LAMJUNG: Police have arrested a man on the charges of raping three children in Lamjung, on Friday. The arrestee, 43, hails from Kholasothar Rural Municipality-3, according to the police. Acting on a First Information Report (FIR) which alleges the man of raping three girl children --including Read More...
Lalitpur, September 05 Hiteri foundation had distributed over 2,500 hot meals during the first lockdown and provided food packs sufficing for a month to more than 2,200 families in need. During the second lockdown, they have distributed around 900 meals already and around 20 food packs to familie Read More...
WASHINGTON: Satellite imagery of a North Korean shipyard on Friday shows activity suggestive of preparations for a test of a medium-range submarine-launched ballistic missile, a US think tank reported on Friday. The Center for Strategic and International Studies said the images it published on it Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley has reported over 400 cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday too. The Health Ministry reported 408 infections in the valley today, of which 326 were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, the number of the same in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur recorded 37 and 45 respe Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 757,963 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wh Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nine people diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours. With the latest additions, Nepal’s Covid-19 fatality toll has now advanced to 280. Of the deceased, three women -- one each from Morang (43), Makwanpur (52) and Nawalparasi (32) -- Read More...
KATHMANDU: For all fans of BTS and their latest release Dynamite, Bollywood star Tiger Shroff has a treat — he shows off some 'Dynamite' moves in a new video. In the video that the Baaghi star has uploaded on his Instagram, the young actor is seen grooving to the beats of Dynamite along wit Read More...
KARACHI: Tens of thousands of people protested across Pakistan on Friday against French magazine Charlie Hebdo's reprinting of cartoons mocking the Prophet Mohammad, chanting "Death to France" and calling for boycotts of French products. "Decapitation is the punishment of blasphemers, Read More...