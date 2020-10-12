Government lifts restriction on alcohol, luxury vehicles import

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 11

The government has lifted restrictions on the import of alcohol and luxury vehicles.

Addressing the proposal of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies, the Cabinet meeting held on October 8 has decided to lift the restrictions that had been put in place on the import of alcohol, said the government’s Spokesperson Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, who is also the foreign minister. The government had halted the import of alcohol from March 29.

Prior to this recent Cabinet decision, alcohol importers had also been urging the government to lift the restriction placed on alcohol import.

Citing that the import of such goods might have an impact on the foreign exchange reserves of the country, the government had halted the import of alcohol. Every year the country imports foreign alcohol worth more than Rs two billion.

Meanwhile, the government has also allowed the import of vehicles that are worth more than $50,000. The government has announced it will open the import of vehicles worth more than $50,000 for the official and personal use of foreign diplomats, diplomatic organisations and foreign officers. “The restriction had mostly affected the diplomatic missions. Thus, the government has decided to lift the restriction on import of such vehicles,” Gyawali added.

