Governmental procurement processes halted

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU, AUGUST 27

All the governmental procurement processes have been halted due to a technical error on the official website of the Public Procurement Monitoring Office (PPMO).

As per PPMO, they have been facing problems in downloading the files uploaded on their website and have not even been able to upload any files. Thus, the procurement processes of governmental bodies have been affected.

The problem was first detected on August 8.

“The documents uploaded on our website between August 8 and 12 have not been downloaded yet. Thus, we request the stakeholders to halt their processes until further notice,” reads a notice issued by PPMO today.

Similarly, PPMO has also requested the public authorities who had already received the permission for procurement but were yet to submit the necessary documents to re-upload their procurement-related documents on the website after the new date is published.

It has also requested all the stakeholders to re-publish their notices related to their procurement processes.

After the technical glitch was again detected on August 20, PPMO had issued a notice requesting the stakeholders for patience and vowing to sort out the issues soon. However, the services continue to be disrupted. Thus, issuing a notice today PPMO has issued new dates from August 30.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 28, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook