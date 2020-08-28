Governmental procurement processes halted

KATHMANDU, AUGUST 27
All the governmental procurement processes have been halted due to a technical error on the official website of the Public Procurement Monitoring Office (PPMO).
As per PPMO, they have been facing problems in downloading the files uploaded on their website and have not even been able to upload any files. Thus, the procurement processes of governmental bodies have been affected.
The problem was first detected on August 8.
“The documents uploaded on our website between August 8 and 12 have not been downloaded yet. Thus, we request the stakeholders to halt their processes until further notice,” reads a notice issued by PPMO today.
Similarly, PPMO has also requested the public authorities who had already received the permission for procurement but were yet to submit the necessary documents to re-upload their procurement-related documents on the website after the new date is published.
It has also requested all the stakeholders to re-publish their notices related to their procurement processes.
After the technical glitch was again detected on August 20, PPMO had issued a notice requesting the stakeholders for patience and vowing to sort out the issues soon. However, the services continue to be disrupted. Thus, issuing a notice today PPMO has issued new dates from August 30.
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported a record-high 1,111 new cases of coronavirus infection on Thursday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 count to 35,529. Of the newly infected persons, 334 are females while 777 are males. The new infections were confirmed after testing 12, Read More...
MADRID: Barcelona hasn’t given up on Lionel Messi just yet. A day after the Argentine great told the club he wants to leave, Barcelona said its restructuring project still revolves around the player. “We want to rebuild for the future together with the best player in history,” Ramon Plan Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 27 The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA) has sent a letter to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) to break the reported syndicate of international airline companies in the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test being conducted on passengers they are Read More...
JAKARTA: Indonesia has received an injection of cash from the United Nation’s Green Climate Fund to help reduce carbon emissions and tackle forest fires at a time when the country has had to scale back spending in the area due to coronavirus budget pressures. The $103.8 million fund was granted Read More...
KATHMANDU: Eight more fatalities from coronavirus infection have been reported from across the country in the past 24 hours. Among the deceased are five females and three males, as per the Ministry of Health and Population's data. Among the deceased females are a 65-year-old from Lalitpur and Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley logged record high single-daily cases, yet again, on Thursday wherein over 300 cases were reported two days in a row in the valley. As many as 377 cases were reported in the three districts of the valley in the last 24 hours, as per the Ministry of Health and Populatio Read More...
KATHMANDU: Ministry of Health and Population, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus infection in Nepal. As of today, 647,881 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 12,629 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours Read More...
KATHMANDU: Sharing videos of her father being mobbed, Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has requested Mumbai Police to provide protection to her and her family, while claiming there is threat to their lives. Chakraborty shared a couple of videos on Instagram on August 27 where her father is mobb Read More...