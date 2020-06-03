THT Online

KATHMANDU: The government has backtracked from its earlier decision on tax clearance date revised the deadline for individuals and businesses to clear taxes and file returns for the current fiscal year.

As per the revised plan, the taxpayers will have to clear their dues by June 21.

The decision has been taken keeping in mind the ongoing nationwide lockdown and risk of coronavirus transmission, and the widespread criticism that followed the earlier deadline.

Earlier, the government had ordered businesses and individuals to clear their tax dues by June 7.

The IRD on Tuesday had asked businesses and individuals to submit the second instalment of income tax of the current fiscal year by mid-June and value added tax and excise duty till mid-March and mid- April, respectively, by June 7.

It further stated that failure to meet the deadline for filing tax returns and clearing tax dues of previous months would result in charges

This had drawn criticism as businesses have remained shut for almost two-and-a-half months.

