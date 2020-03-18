Govt set to operate fair price shops

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, March 17

The government is preparing to set up fair price shops in different parts of the country to check the arbitrary rise in the price of essential goods amid the supply and demand disruptions due to fear of the coronavirus outbreak.

Addressing a meeting of the Industry, Commerce, Labour and Consumer Interest Committee of the Parliament, Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies Lekhraj Bhatta informed that plans were afoot to open fair price shops to control the rise in black marketing of essential goods.

As per him, such fair price outlets will be opened through Food Management and Trading Company (FMTC) and Salt Trading Corporation (STC). However, the government has not disclosed the exact date from when such retail shops will be operated.

Bhatta informed that such outlets will cater to the demand of essential goods, including food items like salt, sugar, rice, lentils and cooking gas, among others.

“Amid fear of coronavirus spreading in the country, the demand for essential goods has jumped in the market, while some traders are trying to make brisk business out of this situation,” said Bhatta, adding that fair price shops will ensure the supply of essential goods and also help maintain uniformity in their prices.

Earlier, the government’s high-level committee that was formed to check coronavirus had also suggested related government agencies to run fair price shops and ensure the supply of essential goods in the market.

Meanwhile, Industry, Commerce and Supplies Secretary Baikuntha Aryal said that the plan to set up fair price shops in Kathmandu valley is still under discussion and has not been finalised.

“Until now, we had been operating such outlets during festive seasons. However, the context this time is different,” said Aryal, adding that necessity of such shops, its impact and operation modality are currently being discussed with the stakeholders.

A version of this article appears in print on March 18, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook