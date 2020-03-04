Himalaya Airlines adds new aircraft

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: On the occasion of its fifth anniversary, Himalaya Airlines has added a brand new A319-115 series aircraft to its fleet on Monday.

With this new aircraft, Himalaya Airlines fleet will comprise three Airbus A320-214 and one Airbus A319-115 series aircraft. As mentioned in the press statement issued on Tuesday, Vijay Shrestha, vice president of the airline company, said that this will enhance flight services to more important destinations in China and will stimulate the commercial, industrial and tourist activities in the region.

Himalaya Airlines is currently operating flights to Doha, Dammam, Dhaka, Kuala Lumpur and Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, due to the coronavirus, the company has recently halted its flights to Changsha, Guiyang, Shenzhen, Beijing and Chongqing in China.

A version of this article appears in print on March 04, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

