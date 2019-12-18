Honda award winners

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu: Syakar Trading Company (STC), the authorised distributor for Honda cars, motorcycles and scooters in Nepal and one of the leading companies of the Jyoti Group, has declared the winners of its Dashain and Tihar scheme ‘Honda Wheel of Fortune 3’.

At an event held on Monday, 10 lucky winners selected through a lucky draw won cash prizes by spinning the wheel of fortune, as per a media release. The participants of the lucky draw had the chance to win bumper cash prize of up to Rs one million from Honda.

Salik Ram Adhikari from Pokhara won the highest cash prize of Rs 400,000 by spinning the wheel of fortune. Likewise, Ayush Maharjan won Rs 300,000 and Ganga Gurung won Rs 200,000.

Surendra Kumar Yadav, Krishna Prasad Timalsina, Akash Kurmi, Manju Baskota, Ram Hari Tripathi, Til Bahadur Khamu Magar and Baburam Sunar won Rs 100,000 each.

Along with this, Toya Nath Gautam from Morang and Jayendra Khadka from Dhangadi won a fully paid trip to Thailand under the Call and Win Contest. In addition, five Honda car buyers including Mahendra Shrestha, Rishi Pandey, Krishna Murari Pudasaini, Megha Metal Craft, and Bharat Shrestha were selected for a fully paid trip to Dubai through lucky draw.

A version of this article appears in print on December 18, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

