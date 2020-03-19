Hospitality industry badly hit

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, March 18

While hotel occupancy has dropped below 15 per cent after the outbreak of coronavirus, cancellation of one-day events have added to the woes of hotels.

“There are hardly any guests and all the scheduled events — including seminars and interactions — have been cancelled,” informed Babita Pandey, sales manager of Hotel Shangri~La. Hotel Yak and Yeti, Hotel Annapurna and Hyatt Regency also reported the same situation.

The banquets, where hosting cultural events has become popular in the recent years, have also been badly affected. Samjhana Pudasaini, sales executive of Indreni Foodland, said all bookings for bratabandha (a coming-of-age ceremony for boys) and wedding parties have been cancelled.

