Hotels, room charges for returnees’ quarantine

KATHMANDU, AUGUST 21
The government has made public the list of hotels and the price in order to quarantine people returning from abroad through chartered flights.
The District Administration Office, Kathmandu, released the list and charge of hotels provided by the Department of Tourism.
The hotels have the capacity to accommodate 3,500 people.
The District Crisis Management Centre (DCMC) had decided to enlist the hotels where people willing to stay in hotel quarantine would be accommodated.
As per the decision, the Department of Tourism had provided the list of such hotels and room charge to the District Administration Office (DAO). Administrative Officer at the DAO, Kathmandu, Rama Ghimire, shared that the list of charge of hotels from star hotels to normal hotels have been made public.
Information Officer at the department, Surendra Thapa, said that the hotels that are able to follow the health-related criteria have been enlisted to be used for quarantine purposes.
"We have kept hotels accommodating 3,500 people in ready position. The number of hotels will be added gradually," he said, adding that the hotels that are able to abide by the health-related protocols have been enlisted.
Hotels in isolated areas having compounds where outsiders cannot enter without permission and people can maintain social distancing have been prioritised, he said.
Hotels in tourist area Thamel, Tahachal, Gaushala, Battisputali, Durbarmarg, Sano Gaucharan, Naxal, Bhaktapur, Lazimpat, Godavari, Kamaladi, Swayambhu, Jhamsikhel, Budhanilkantha, Lainchaur, Kamalpokhari and Bagbazaar will be used for quarantine.
The department has also made public the menu and price list of tourist and star hotels which will be used for quarantine facility.
|Rates at a glance
|Type
|Single room
|Twin-sharing basis
|Five-star hotel
|Rs 9,000
|Rs 6,000
|Four-star hotel
|Rs 8,000
|Rs 5,500
|Three-star hotel, deluxe resorts
|Rs 6,000
|Rs 5,000
|Two-star hotel
|Rs 5,000
|Rs 3,500
|One-star hotel
|Rs 4,000
|Rs 2,500
|Tourist-standard hotel
|Rs 2,800
|Rs 1,800
Rates per person per day; Source: Department of Tourism
Five-star hotels will charge Rs 9,000 per person per day and Rs 6,000 each for sharing rooms. Likewise, a person will be charged Rs 8,000 for using a four-star hotel and Rs 5,500 per person for sharing. Three-star hotels and deluxe resorts will charge a person Rs 6,000 and Rs 5,000 per person for sharing rooms. Two-star hotels will charge a person Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,500 for sharing rooms. One-star hotels will charge a person Rs 4,000 and Rs 2,500 per person for shared rooms.
Tourist standard hotels will charge a person Rs 2,800 and Rs 1,800 per person for sharing rooms. Tourist hotels will provide meals four times a day.
The government has been rescuing the Nepalis stranded in foreign countries due to COVID-19 pandemic through chartered flights. Rescued Nepalis are required to stay in a quarantine facility for at least one week upon arrival from foreign countries.
Until August 19, approximately 52,000 Nepalis stranded in foreign countries due to the virus have been rescued and brought back home.
