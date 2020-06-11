HoR endorses Appropriation Bill

KATHMANDU, JUNE 10
The budget presented by the government for the upcoming fiscal year 2020-21 (Appropriation Bill) has been endorsed by a majority in the House of Representatives.
Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota had presented the bill for a decision today, which was passed by a majority in the House of Representatives, even as only the MPs of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) had voted in its favour.
As per the constitutional provision, Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada had presented a budget of Rs 1.474 trillion for the next fiscal year on May 28 during a joint meeting of the Federal Parliament.
Subsequently, on June 3, the finance minister had tabled a proposal seeking passage of the bill.
The size of the budget for the upcoming fiscal year has been reduced due to the coronavirus pandemic.
For the current fiscal year 2019-20, the government had brought a budget of Rs 1.532 trillion.
The budget endorsed by a majority in the House of Representatives has to be passed by the National Assembly (NA) as well. The NA has 15 days to provide its feedback on the bill, failing which it will be sent to the president for final approval.
In the NA, as in the House of Representatives (HoR), there will be a discussion on ministerial topics. The budget will be passed after the concerned minister responds.
Once endorsed by both houses of the Federal Parliament, it will pave the way for the government to spend the budget from the new fiscal year.
The HoR has already passed the Economic Bill, National Debt Raising Bill, Loan and Guarantee Bill and sent it to the NA. The budget is considered to have been passed in full after all the bills are passed by the NA.
The lawmakers had proposed 26 additional spending cuts for various ministries in the budget for the coming fiscal year. All additional spending cuts have been rejected by a majority in the lower house.
KATHMANDU: It is a rare sight to see the otherwise most crowded areas in the capital -- Asan, Thamel and New Road -- with little to no people. There are no customers even in some of the shops that are open from time to time. Even those who have a shop beside the roads are disappointed that customers Read More...
POKHARA: Two lives were lost in a landslide caused by the rain last night in Kotgaun, Raghuganga Rural Municipality, Myagdi district. Grandmother Hamaya Sherpunja (50) and her granddaughter Simran Chhantyal (4) were buried under the mass of earth that slid from atop late at around 11:00 pm while Read More...
NEPALGUNJ: Two persons died on the spot, nine sustained injuries while six others went missing when the tipper lorry they were travelling on plunged into Karnali River in Sanni Triveni Rural Municipality-1 of Kalikot district, on Wednesday morning. According to police, the incident occurred when Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported 279 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Wednesday, taking Nepal’s COVID-19 tally to 4,364. Of the newly infected, 257 are males and 22 are females. In total, 4,055 males and 309 females have been recorded to have contracted the Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population, in its regular media briefing, reported 279 new cases of the coronavirus infection, on Wednesday. With this, Nepal's total cases of infection have reached 4,364. READ HERE: 279 new coronavirus cases identified; total nationwide count stands at 4,3 Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 110,744 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 172,880 Rapid D Read More...
KATHMANDU: Ninety persons earlier diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, admitted at various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), on Wednesday. Among those discharged are 37 persons -- all of whom are males -- a Read More...