House panel points out discrepancies in purchase of medical supplies

Kathmandu, June 22
The preliminary report of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) under the Federal Parliament has revealed that the Ministry of Health and Population had passed the COVID-19-related medical supplies procurement process by directly seeking proposals without ascertaining the source of the budget and preparing cost estimates.
The report released by the committee today states that the ministry had started the process to provide the budget after signing the purchase agreement.
The committee has pointed out that the head of the public procurement department of the ministry had abused his authority by involving other unrelated persons in leading the procurement process.
The PAC report also mentions that the cost estimate of any purchase made by a public body should be the same within a year. The committee has further stated that the ministry apparently selected a bidder that had quoted the highest price instead of choosing low-price bidders, which is against the Public Procurement Act.
The House panel has also pointed out that no expert health adviser was involved in the procurement process.
Similarly, the evaluation committee was also not involved in the process as provisioned by the Public Procurement Act.
Meanwhile, the cost estimate was prepared in Nepali rupees, however the agreement was signed in dollar terms, due to which the medical supplies cost more than estimated.
For instance, the price of an N95 face mask cost double the price compared to the previous procurement, the report says.
Bharat Kumar Sah, chairman of PAC, said that they will soon finalise the report after obtaining necessary information from different other concerned stakeholders.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 23, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU, JUNE 21 Agriculture stakeholders have stressed on developing infrastructure to transform the agriculture sector into a big industry. Speaking during an interaction programme organised by the Society of Economic Journalists - Nepal (SEJON) today, stakeholders have stressed on the need t Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 21 A total of 1,562 Nepalis were repatriated from various countries today. According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), Nepalis from six destinations were repatriated through flights conducted by Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC), Himalaya Airlines and other foreign airlines Read More...
As life slowly grinds back to normal amidst still rising COVID-19 infections, experts stress the importance of balancing one’s mental state with one’s actions KATHMANDU With the easing of the nationwide lockdown, people are eager to back to ‘normal’ life. Perhaps even their fear of getti Read More...
Biratnagar, June 21 Morang police claimed that auditor Prabal Ghimire of Biratnagar had drowned in the Singhiya River. Ghimire’s body was found in Singhiya River of Biratnagar on 22 January 2019. After five months of investigation, police claimed that Ghimire, under the influence of a Read More...
OAKLAND: Did teens, TikTok users and fans of Korean pop music troll the president of the United States? For more than a week before Donald Trump’s first campaign rally in three months on Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, these tech-savvy groups opposing the president mobilized to reserve tickets for Read More...
NEW YORK: President Donald Trump's return to the campaign trail was designed to show strength and enthusiasm heading into the critical final months before an election that will decide whether he remains in the White House. Instead, his weekend rally in Oklahoma highlighted growing vulnerabiliti Read More...
LONDON: International music and film stars will headline a globally televised and streamed fundraising concert on Saturday to help fight COVID-19 as part of a joint initiative by the advocacy group Global Citizen and the European Commission. The initiative, called “Global Goal: Unite For Our Fu Read More...
Manager Pep Guardiola says Manchester City "have ideas" for improving the side in the transfer market and will be ready to halt Liverpool's bid for back-to-back Premier League titles. Liverpool need five points to be sure of their first English league crown in three decades and dethrone City, Read More...