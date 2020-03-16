Huawei Y7p launched

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Huawei Consumer Business Group has announced the launch of the Huawei Y7p, the latest stylish addition to the Huawei Y series.

Equipped with a bevy of upgrades and a triple-camera system that includes a 48MP main camera, the Huawei Y7p makes for a truly compelling choice for value-seeking consumers, as per a media release.

The smartphone comes in classic Midnight Black and unique Aurora Blue colours. Running easy-to-use intelligent EMUI9.1 on Kirin 710F, the Huawei Y7p delivers a smooth experience across productivity and entertainment apps. With a large 4000mAh battery and Huawei’s AI power saving technology, the smartphone offers a reliable long battery life. At the core of Huawei Y7p are Huawei Mobile Services (HMS), which include a range of essential smartphone features including the Huawei AppGallery, an app marketplace from which users can easily download apps. The Huawei Y7p starts at Rs 23,990 (4GB RAM + 64GB storage). It will be available all over Nepal.

A version of this article appears in print on March 16, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

