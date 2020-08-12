Hyatt Regency Kathmandu bags 2020 Travellers’ Choice Award

KATHMANDU: Hyatt Regency Kathmandu announced that it has been awarded 2020 Travellers’ Choice Award by TripAdvisor.
The world’s largest travel platform, TripAdvisor, as part of its ongoing efforts to support the recovery of the tourism and hospitality industry, announced the winners of its 18th annual Travellers’ Choice Awards.
Winners are calculated based on the quality and quantity of the millions of reviews, opinions and ratings collected on TripAdvisor in 2019, prior to the pandemic.
With over 8.7 million businesses listed on TripAdvisor, these awards are a true testament to the outstanding service and quality that winners consistently provide to their guests, as per a media release.
TripAdvisor has bestowed Hyatt Regency Kathmandu, in the past with following awards: 2019 Hall of Fame by Tripadvisor.com, 2018 Hall of Fame by Tripadvisor.com, 2017 Travellers’ Choice Award by Trip Advisor and 2016 Certificate of Excellence by Trip Advisor.
ALONG THE GANGES: More than 2,000 years ago, a powerful king built a fort on the banks of India’s holiest river, on the fringes of what is now a vast industrial city. Today, little of the ancient construction remains, except for mounds of rubble that tannery workers pick through for bricks to b Read More...
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump was abruptly escorted by a US Secret Service agent out of the White House briefing room as he was beginning a coronavirus briefing Monday afternoon. He returned minutes later, saying there had been a “shooting” outside the White House that was “under control. Read More...
Last year, two world-class wheelchair basketball coaches visited Nepal to conduct an intensive sports training aimed at raising the level of sports in the country. The training brought together more than 40 female and male wheelchair basketball players in Kathmandu - athletes and citizens living wit Read More...
DUBAI: A report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) released on Tuesday said the World Food Programme would be sending 50,000 tonnes of wheat flour to Beirut to stabilise Lebanon's wheat supply. A Reuters report on Friday revealed Lebanon's government held no Read More...
KATHMANDU: The plan to allow resumption of long-distance public transportation from August 17 across the country has again been cancelled. The Cabinet meeting held on Monday decided to resume flight operations from September 1 citing worsening situation due to surge in the number of COVID-19 case Read More...
BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho left with his team for a pre-season training camp in Switzerland on Monday with the German club saying the talented player would stay after a contract extension to 2023. Sancho has been the target of several top clubs with ongoing speculation of a Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Dhulikhel-based Kathmandu University (KU) has decided to shut down for the next 15 days starting today, owing to the growing risk of coronavirus infection. Issuing a notice on Monday, University registrar Prof Dr Subodh Sharma said all services (except most essential services Read More...