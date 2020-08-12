Hyatt Regency Kathmandu bags 2020 Travellers’ Choice Award

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Hyatt Regency Kathmandu announced that it has been awarded 2020 Travellers’ Choice Award by TripAdvisor.

The world’s largest travel platform, TripAdvisor, as part of its ongoing efforts to support the recovery of the tourism and hospitality industry, announced the winners of its 18th annual Travellers’ Choice Awards.

Winners are calculated based on the quality and quantity of the millions of reviews, opinions and ratings collected on TripAdvisor in 2019, prior to the pandemic.

With over 8.7 million businesses listed on TripAdvisor, these awards are a true testament to the outstanding service and quality that winners consistently provide to their guests, as per a media release.

TripAdvisor has bestowed Hyatt Regency Kathmandu, in the past with following awards: 2019 Hall of Fame by Tripadvisor.com, 2018 Hall of Fame by Tripadvisor.com, 2017 Travellers’ Choice Award by Trip Advisor and 2016 Certificate of Excellence by Trip Advisor.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 12, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

