Hydro project workers postpone stir

RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

Share Now:











DAMAULI: The workers at Tanahu Hydropower Project have postponed their agitation after human resources management of the project agreed to conduct their PCR test.

Sinohydro, a Chinese company, has been undertaking project. Workers had been staging a stir since last Friday, arguing that coronavirus positive workers were mobilised in construction works. A worker, Moti Shrestha, said they stopped stir after the company agreed to address their demand for PCR test.

“We began to protest after company mobilised workers in construction works though they had tested positive for the virus.

The protest is halted till the result of PCR tests come out,” he added. Similarly, Project Chief Achyut Ghimire said 69 workers would undergo PCR test as per agreement. “The workers who returned to work after Dashain festival will undergo test for now and join construction works after the results,” he added. Earlier too, workers had launched an agitation demanding PCR tests. The construction resumed after Sinohydro managed the tests.

A version of this article appears in print on November 01, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook