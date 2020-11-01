Hydro project workers postpone stir

DAMAULI: The workers at Tanahu Hydropower Project have postponed their agitation after human resources management of the project agreed to conduct their PCR test.
Sinohydro, a Chinese company, has been undertaking project. Workers had been staging a stir since last Friday, arguing that coronavirus positive workers were mobilised in construction works. A worker, Moti Shrestha, said they stopped stir after the company agreed to address their demand for PCR test.
“We began to protest after company mobilised workers in construction works though they had tested positive for the virus.
The protest is halted till the result of PCR tests come out,” he added. Similarly, Project Chief Achyut Ghimire said 69 workers would undergo PCR test as per agreement. “The workers who returned to work after Dashain festival will undergo test for now and join construction works after the results,” he added. Earlier too, workers had launched an agitation demanding PCR tests. The construction resumed after Sinohydro managed the tests.
A version of this article appears in print on November 01, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Saturday reported 2,508 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 170,743. Of the total infections, 976 are females and 1,532 are males. In the last 24 hours, 1,357 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valle Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Alternative Energy Promotion Centre (AEPC) and Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) have initiated the construction of a mini-grid connecting micro and small hydroelectricity projects unreached by the national transmission grid. The NEA Engineering Company and the AEPC have recently sig Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Till date,1,443,343 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, of wh Read More...
Rohit Giri, 21, popularly known as the Snake Guy, releases a rescued venomous green pit viper inside a jungle in Pokhara, on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Rohit has a record of more than a thousand rescues so far with his highest record of 13 snake rescues in a day. He has been passionate about Read More...
Scottish movie legend Sean Connery, who shot to international stardom as the suave, sexy and sophisticated British agent James Bond and went on to grace the silver screen for four decades, has died aged 90. The BBC and Sky News reported his death on Saturday. “I was heartbroken t Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 31 Co-chair of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who had been declining the other party Co-chair and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s invite for talks of late, went to the PM’s official residence today and proposed to convene the party Secretariat mee Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 31 Rapid gender assessment undertaken by the Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens, in collaboration with UN Women, Care Nepal and Save the Children has revealed that groups most affected by COVID-19, include daily wagers, farmers, landless women, women working in adu Read More...
BURNLEY: Hakim Ziyech shined and Kurt Zouma and Timo Werner were also on target as Chelsea enjoyed an easy 3-0 win at struggling Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday. The win moves the London club up to fourth place in the table and just a point behind leaders Everton and Liverpool Read More...