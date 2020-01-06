Ice climbing festival to be held in February

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 5

The Nepal Climbing Team has announced that the second annual Ice Climbing Festival will be held in Manang next month.

The 10-day-long event will be organised from February 1 at Humde in Manang district, which lies at an altitude of 3,200 metres above sea level, in association with the Visit Nepal 2020 secretariat.

Organising a press meet today the organisers informed that the event will promote winter adventure sports in Nepal.

According to the organisers, adventure seekers will be guided by International Federation of Mountain Guides Association guides who will lead interactive and educational climbing clinics to accommodate every skill level and ensure safety and accessible participation throughout the festival.

The event will further have opportunities for participants to learn skiing and archery.

The organisers expect thousands of adventure seekers from around the world to participate in this event. Both domestic and international participants can register their names for event by January 15.

The Ice Climbing Festival is being hosted by Nepal Mountaineering Association and co-hosted by Nepal Climbing Team in association with Visit Nepal 2020 secretariat. It is being promoted by the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation and Nepal Tourism Board. As per organisers, Nepal National Mountain Guide Association and the Nepal Mountaineering Instructors’ Association will provide technical support to the event.

The major objective of festival is to introduce Nepal as a major ice climbing hub in the world, to make people aware of possibilities of ice climbing in Nepal and to encourage people’s participation in adventure sports.

Likewise, the festival also has an objective to develop ice climbing as part of adventure games, help boost research and promote tourism in Manang, establish an ice climbing destination in Manang and to promote Manang as an adventure sports destination.

Last year, 20 selected participants from across the country and other foreign countries participated in the event.

A version of this article appears in print on January 06, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

