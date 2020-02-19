Importers fined Rs 3.3 million

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, February 18

The Department of Commerce, Supplies and Consumer Protection (DoCSCP) has collected a total of Rs 3.3 million in penalty from the distributors of fake Garima paddy seeds.

However, a probe committee formed by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development (MoALD) had reported that a total of Rs 230 million should be distributed to the farmers who are victims of fake Garima paddy seeds.

As per the committee’s report DoCSCP has fined 16 companies.

Of them, Garima paddy seed importer Sunrise Agriculture Research Pvt Ltd of Dang has paid a total of Rs 300,000. Meanwhile, other distributors have paid Rs 200,000 each to the department.

Laligurans Agrovet Centre, Swargadwari Agri Nepal and Janata Agrovet Centre from Dang district have paid fines to the department.

Likewise, Tanahu Bij Bhandar of Tanahu, Jamil Bij Bhandar, Ghimire Agrovet from Kapilvastu district, Munal Agrovet Concern from Banke have also paid Rs 200,000 each to the department in fine for distributing fake Garima paddy seeds. Srijana Agrovet Centre, Sikha Agro Centre, Khusiram Veterinary Centre, Sulu Agrovet Centre and Lohati Agrovet Centre from Bardiya, RH Agrovet Centre and Kisan Agrovet Centre from Kailali and Prashant Agrovet Centre of Chitwan paid fines to DoCSCP.

Although the department has fined the importers and distributors, the responsibility of compensating the farmers has been handed over to MoALD.

Meanwhile, the ministry is still under discussion regarding how to compensate the farmers.

“The secretary post of MoALD recently became vacant after former secretary Yubak Dhoj GC resigned. Without the secretary, we are unable to take a decision regarding this issue,” said MoALD Spokesperson Hari Bahadur KC, adding, “But we are holding discussions and will soon figure a way out.”

A version of this article appears in print on February 19, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

