IMS Group invests in SmartDoko

KATHMANDU: IMS Group, a conglomerate based in Nepal, has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantial stake of SmartDoko for an undisclosed amount, as per a media release.

SmartDoko is one of Nepal’s largest e-commerce companies.

The company has been serving Nepali market providing ease and convenience to order only genuine goods from authorised companies across 18 different categories and to have it delivered to their customers’ doorstep within hours.

The e-commerce company has been one of the most preferred online sites due to its various unique selling propositions.

