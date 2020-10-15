Jawa motorcycles enters Nepal

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Having expanded its retail footprint in Nepal, Classic Legends has launched Jawa motorcycles in the country and announced the inauguration of dealership outlets in collaboration with Agni Moto Inc Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Agni Group and authorised distributor of Mahindra two-wheelers and generators. The announcement was shared live on official Facebook page of Agni Moto, as per a media release. The motorcycles were unveiled by Cabinet Shrestha, managing director of Agni Group.

The Jawa is priced at Rs 648,500 for single channel ABS while its dual channel ABS variant is priced at Rs 676,500. Jawa 42 is priced at Rs 620,000 and Rs 648,000 for single channel and dual channel ABS variants, respectively. Jawa is available in Nepal in three colours: Jawa Black , Jawa Maroon and Jawa Grey. Jawa 42 will be available in six colour variants: Lumos Lime, Halleyâ€™s Teal, Galactic Green, Starlight Blue, Comet Red, and Nebula Blue. â€” HNS

A version of this article appears in print on October 15, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

