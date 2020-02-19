Jumla exports 61 types of herbs

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

JUMLA: Jumla district has exported 183,131 kilograms of herbs of 61 types in the first six months of the current fiscal year.

According to the District Forest Division Office Ranger Khadka Mahatale, a revenue of around Rs 1.66 million has been generated from the export of the herbs and herbal products.

Revenue Rs 490,695 was generated from woods. 183 community forests have come into operation after getting registered with the office, the division office informed.

Tila Rural Municipality chairperson Ratanath Yogi said emphasis has been laid on preserving forest and herbs late.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook