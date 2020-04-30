Korea flight put off

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) has postponed a flight scheduled for Thursday to South Korea.

The national flag carrier was scheduled to fly on Thursday to Incheon International Airport carrying Nepali workers in coordination with Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA) Korea. However, the flight has been postponed as the health check-up of all the passengers has not been completed.

As per NAC, NRNA has requested to conduct flight only after completing health check-up of all the passengers.

A Cabinet meeting held on April 26 had decided to send workers to South Korea under Employment Permit System (EPS). NAC is yet to decide a date for the postponed flight.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on April 30, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

