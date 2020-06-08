LROs yet to serve service seekers

KATHMANDU, JUNE 7
Land revenue offices across the country today refrained from providing services to service-seekers against the circular issued previously by the Department of Land Management and Archives (DoLMA).
On June 5, DoLMA had asked all land revenue offices to resume internal, general and urgent services from the next day. The circular read that the offices would resume their works and services by following precautionary measures advised by the Ministry of Health and Population. But, LRO offices said the coronaviurs pandemic has forced them to limit their activities within concerned offices doing works including minimum land assessment, determination of land compensation, office salaries and allowance and court related works.
“There is still high risk of coronavirus spread and even the government has not fully lifted the nationwide lockdown,” said Janak Raj Joshi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation, adding, “We have requested concerned LRO heads to facilitate service seekers on priority basis.”
The High-level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 has suggested the strategy of reopening the country on the basis of green, yellow and red zones.
The ministry has put all the border districts of Tarai in the red zone. “We regret that we could not set-up online service system in all land revenue offices before the government imposed nationwide lockdown.
But, once the lockdown is eased we will immediately implement such system in most of the technically feasible LROs,” said Joshi. “But, if gradual reopening increases the risk of infection to our staffers and service seekers, LROs will reconsider their decisions and it will take next few months to fully resume all services.”
Kathmandu They slept under bridges, even in jungles, in the heat, stranded with nowhere to go. Pregnant woman slept on the roadsides. They couldn’t buy food or water because of the fear and stigma that they might have ‘the coronavirus’. No one offered them food. Some managed to wal Read More...
UFC featherweight champion Amanda Nunes dominated Felicia Spencer and scored a comprehensive decision victory on Saturday in retaining her crown, becoming the first two-weight UFC champ to successfully defend both belts. The Canadian challenger went the distance at the UFC 250 event at the UF Read More...
DOTI: A 19-yr-old person has passed away in a quarantine centre at KI Singh Rural Municipality-3 of Doti district. According to one of the locals, Sher Bahadur Aire, the youth passed away today at around 3 am. The deceased had returned to his village in the district from Ludhiana, India on Jun Read More...
DADELDHURA: Yet another death in a quarantine facility has been reported in Nepal. A 31-yr-old man has died in a quarantine centre at Patan Municipality-6 of Baitadi district, on Saturday evening. He had returned to Nepal from Mumbai, India, on Saturday morning. The deceased had been placed in qu Read More...
Can the therapy help contain the coronavirus contagion in Nepal? Is the therapy the answer to the one question the entire world is asking? KATHMANDU: The trial of convalescent plasma therapy in various parts of the world including the US, China shows that it may be a safe treatment option for pat Read More...
KATHMANDU: The results for the Electronic Diversity Visa (EDV) for the year 2021 have been made available from 9:45 pm, June 6, Saturday. Applicants from Nepal can check the results here, as facilitated by the Embassy of the United States to Nepal. The US Embassy has, meanwhile, cautioned the Read More...
BERLIN: Tens of thousands of people gathered Saturday in cities far from the United States to express anger over the death of George Floyd, a sign that the Black Lives Matter movement against police brutality is resonating with wider calls to address racism from Australia to Europe. In Berlin, wh Read More...
Kathmandu, June7 Garlic is a unique herb. I once burned a dry clove of garlic in a fire and found it smelled like roasted meat. I also remember that in the late 90s, the locally bred chicken in our farm in Chitwan got severely infected with Rudhi (the local term for a kind of flu) but survived Read More...