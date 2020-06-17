KATHMANDU: The restriction of movement and its consequential shutting down of schools, colleges and businesses has led to introduction of virtual classes for schools and colleges and work from home culture for businesses and officer goers.
Recognising this need-of-the-hour, Laxmi Bank Ltd (LBL) is offering easy financing schemes at competitive fixed interest rates for consumers to purchase laptops, home computers and related accessories, as per a media release. Qualifying customers can avail 100 per cent financing, with interest rate starting from 12 per cent per annum and zero per cent fee.
This scheme is currently applicable for Acer, Epson, Dell and Apple brands.
More brands shall be added in the near future.
