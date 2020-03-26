Laxmi Group contributes Rs 10m

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Laxmi Group has announced contribution of Rs 10 million to the fund created by the government to prevent transmission, control and treatment of coronavirus.

The money collected in the fund will be utilised for prevention and treatment of those who get infected. The group has also started lobbying for fever clinics in public hospitals for screening of possible coronavirus cases, as per a media release. For this, Laxmi Group will provide financial support to set up the clinics.

A version of this article appears in print on March 26, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

