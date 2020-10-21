KATHMANDU: LetsDoThis Global — India’s flagship go-to-market engine — has set up an office in Nepal with its very own tech expert, Shiv Kandel heading the business here as the chief executive officer. Fostering a stronger bond in the alliance, Nepal’s two tech start-ups – Yelko and Yeklo (social media application) – will be expanding their operations to India through this collaboration; to offer Nepali start-up ecosystem an exposure to the Indian start-up ecosystem.
The key to this business is to help impact start-ups become unicorns and build ‘profits with purpose’, as per a media release.
LDT Global brings together global opportunities with their braintrust of professionals, representatives of family offices, ultra HNIs, and seasoned professionals across India, Hong Kong, Geneva, London, New York, Costa Rica and African nations. “Bringing together the four big silos of Fortune 500 companies, ultra high net worth individuals, social entrepreneurs and the government, this business opportunity will catalyse the dawn of fifth Industrial Revolution in Nepal by unlocking wealth for the benefit of the country, its people, industry and trade.”
A version of this article appears in print on October 21, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
