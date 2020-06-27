KATHMANDU, JUNE 26
The government has terminated the licence of two cement manufacturers for selling substandard cement in the market and also initiated the process to take action against two other manufacturers.
The Nepal Bureau of Standards and Metrology (NBSM) informed that the production licences of Reliance Supertek Cement, Bara and International Cement Ltd, Parsa have been terminated after they were found selling cement that did not comply with the quality standards set by the government.
“These two companies even defied our direction to halt selling their products and were repeatedly found selling substandard products in the market,” informed Bishwo Babu Pudasaini, director general of NBSM.
Similarly, NBSM has also initiated action against other two other cement manufacturers — Agni Cement of Rupandehi and Sarbottam Cement of Nawalparasi — for selling substandard cement in the domestic market.
“We have sought clarification from these two companies after the cement products that they were selling in the market were found to be of poor quality. Appropriate action will be taken after the clarification process,” added Pudasaini.
Regarding the companies whose licences have been scrapped, he said that they will have to reapply for the licence by fulfilling all legal and quality standards criteria.
The action against the cement manufacturers could derail the progress achieved in ramping up cement production in the country. Manufacturers had claimed that Nepal has significantly closed the gap to become self-reliant in cement.
As per Pudasaini, the bureau had intensified its market inspection after complaints were registered stating that a few producers have been selling low quality cement in the market.
“We had collected samples of about a dozen cement factories and conducted laboratory tests,” he added.
Similarly, the bureau has also initiated action against Everest Gas, Kathmandu after the gas bottler was found to be circulating liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders that do not meet Nepal Standard quality standards.
“LPG cylinders are sensitive products and circulating them in the market without complying with quality standards can pose serious threat to people’s lives,” said Pudasaini, adding that a clarification has been sought from Everest Gas.
The bureau has also initiated action against Kamala Rolling Mills, Morang after the company was found using quantities of sulphur and phosphorus in its products that exceeded the limit set by the government.
KATHMANDU The three months of lockdown had given most Nepalis ample time to do things that they like, reading being one. However, the Nepali publishing industry that has been promoting Nepali literature as well as Nepali writers has been facing backlog as well as financial crisis with the lockdow Read More...
DAMAULI: The 49-year-old man, who died by suicide while under quarantine in Tanahun on Tuesday, was found negative for the Covid-19 infection. The deceased was put at a quarantine centre in Saraswati Secondary School on June 19. After fleeing the quarantine, he was found at Thanivan Community For Read More...
EU price of drug, to be branded Veklury, not known Formal EU approval expected over coming week Can be prescribed in EU for one year after approval Doctors in Europe will soon be able to treat COVID-19 patients with Gilead's antiviral drug, remdesivir, after the healthcare regulator's Read More...
LONDON: Last fall, European Space Agency satellites detected huge plumes of the invisible planet-warming gas methane leaking from the Yamal pipeline that carries natural gas from Siberia to Europe. Energy consultancy Kayrros estimated one leak was spewing out 93 tonnes of methane every hour, mean Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Standing Committee meeting of Ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) is being held at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar today. Prevention, control and treatment of COVID-19, Nepal's border issues, Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact among other contempor Read More...
DAMAULI: The construction Province-level cricket stadium in Byas Municipality-11 of Tanahun district is moving ahead in rapid speed. The stadium is being constructed in 300-ropani area by levelling a hill at Pharakchaur, informed Birendra Adhikari, chair of the 13-member stadium construction co Read More...
KATHMANDU: The International Commission of Jurists (ICJ), Advocacy Forum (AF) and Terai Human Rights Defenders Alliance (THRD Alliance) have voiced concerns about the near-total failure by authorities to investigate and prosecute acts of torture in Nepal. On the occasion of the International Day Read More...
Kathmandu, June 26 People actively participate in a protest organised by "Corona Pidit Samyukta Sangharsha Samiti (Covid-19 victims' united struggle committee)" against the state's sub-par response to coronavirus crisis, on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Maitighar Mandal. Photo: Balkrishna Thapa Ch Read More...