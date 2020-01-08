LIC’s new scheme

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Life Insurance Corporation (Nepal) has launched ‘Jeevan Bachat’, a non-linked with profits, single premium payment endowment plan which offers the policyholder a combination of protection as well as savings.

The minimum sum assured has been set at Rs 100,000, with no limit to the maximum sum assured, as per a press statement.

Those between 16 years and 65 years of age can sign up for the plan. The policy term is for a period of five to 25 years, with maximum age of the policyholder at maturity has been set at 70 years.

A version of this article appears in print on January 08, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

