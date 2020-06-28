L’Oreal to remove words like ‘whitening’ from skin products

PARIS: French cosmetics giant L’Oreal said Saturday that it will remove words like “whitening” from its skin care products, a move that comes amid global protests against racism sparked by the death of George Floyd in the United States.
The company said in a statement Saturday that it “has decided to remove the words white/whitening, fair/fairness, light/lightening from all its skin evening products.”
L’Oreal’s decision follows a similar move by Anglo-Dutch firm Unilever on Thursday. It is among a number of companies that have been the target of criticism in the wake of Floyd’s death following his arrest in Minneapolis.
Earlier this month, L’Oreal tweeted that it “stands in solidarity with the Black community and against injustice of any kind. … Speaking out is worth it.” The post drew a negative reaction from people who see the company’s business model and advertising as focused on white consumers.
English model Munroe Bergdorf notably accused the beauty brand of hypocrisy for having fired her three years ago. Bergdorf was sacked as L’Oreal UK’s first openly transgender model in 2017 for decrying “the racial violence of white people.”
POKHARA: Over 30 additional cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in Gandaki Province, today. The new cases were confirmed through tests conducted at the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) in Kathmandu, State Tuberculosis Centre in Pokhara, and Rapti Academy of Health Scienc Read More...
GLASGOW: A man stabbed six people including a policeman in the Scottish city of Glasgow on Friday before he was shot dead by police. An eyewitness told Sky News she had seen several people covered in blood being treated by the emergency services after the incident at a city centre hotel. Armed po Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 26 Since the onset of the monsoon season, 20 per cent of paddy plantation was completed till Thursday. The plantation rate has increased by 8.41 percentage points compared to the same period of last year. Last year, only 11.64 per cent of paddy plantation had been completed til Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 26 The government has terminated the licence of two cement manufacturers for selling substandard cement in the market and also initiated the process to take action against two other manufacturers. The Nepal Bureau of Standards and Metrology (NBSM) informed that the production l Read More...
KATHMANDU Chris Adler, former drummer of heavy metal band Lamb of God, has teamed up with Girish Pradhan of the popular band from Sikkim, India Girish and The Chronicles, to form a new project called 'Firstborne'. They have launched their first EP. Firstborne, comprising Adler on drums, Pr Read More...
CHITWAN: A resident of Kailali district has passed away at the intensive care unit of Bharatpur Hospital in Chitwan, on Saturday morning. The 50-year-old man from Laalpur of Godavari Municipality-7, Kailali died while receiving treatment at the Chitwan-based health facility at 7:00 am today. I Read More...
RANJHA: A branch manager of the state-run Rastriya Banijya Bank (RBB) has been arrested on the charge of approving loan based on forged government documents, in Banke district. Manager of RBB, Tribhuvan Chowk branch was arrested on Friday. He was arrested in connection with the investigation o Read More...
WASHINGTON: Up to three planets - potentially rocky like Earth - have been spotted around a star located relatively near our solar system - a planetary system offering astronomers intriguing possibilities in the search for signs of extraterrestrial life. The planets orbit Gliese 887, a so-cal Read More...