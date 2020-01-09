Machhapuchchhre’s Customer Care Centre

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd (MBL) has announced its ‘Machhapuchchhre Customer Care Centre’, a contact easy point of the bank aimed for delivering service excellence to its customers.

Machhapuchchhre Bank has launched international level SIP PBS-based Omni-Channel Customer Service Centre with IVR banking and audio notice board.

Now, customers can contact directly at the Machhapuchchhre Customer Service Centre through the Bank’s various social networks, as per a media release.

The Customer Care Centre will play a key role in expanding the bank’s quality services as well as exchanging information related to the bank to its customers of various locations. Customers can immediately call at the number 01-5970555 and get the required information as well as bank’s services immediately.

It will rid customers of the obligation to reach the bank for information regarding various services, facilities, information, complaints and other matters related to the bank.

A version of this article appears in print on January 09, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook