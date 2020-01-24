Mahindra XUV300 bags 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 23

Mahindra & Mahindra, part of the $20.7 billion Mahindra Group, has announced that its compact SUV, the XUV300 has been awarded the highest ‘Five-Star Safety Rating’ by Global NCAP.

With this global recognition, the XUV300 has become the first Indian vehicle to score the highest points among all five-star rated cars tested so far by Global NCAP, as per a media release.

The XUV300 has also become the first Indian vehicle to score a four-star child safety rating.

It is noteworthy that side impact performance is a pre-requisite for a five-star safety rating, and the XUV300’s side impact performance has been one of the best among all fivestar rated cars.

The Mahindra XUV300 — with its many firstin-segment safety features including seven airbags, disc brakes on all four wheels, front parking sensors and heated ORVMs — offers fortress-like safety that is unmatched.

The official Global NCAP test for the Mahindra XUV300 was conducted in Germany recently, the release adds.

The XUV300 shares its platform with the SsangYong Tivoli, which is a globally successful product that has sold over 260,000 units in over 50 countries since its launch in 2015.

