Mato’s commitment to public unfazed

Kathmandu, March 30

Mato, a brand of Golyan Agro, continues to provide fresh fruits, vegetables and other essentials to customers around Kathmandu.

Golyan’s Director Akshay Golyan stated, “We’re committed towards serving the people of our country, especially during this critical situation.”

According to him, the company has taken utmost care in hygiene and safety as recommended by the government. “Our field team members wear masks and gloves at all times and maintain a distance while interacting with customers,” he said, adding, “On Sunday we were able to serve 1,000 customers through our store and mobile van and we aim to reach at least 2,000 customers per day in different locations around Kathmandu, Lalitpur, and other surrounding areas.”

Stating that there are other companies too that are delivering essentials around Nepal, he opined that all such companies must do their part ‘to ensure that the people of Nepal get their essential goods safely so that we can fight this pandemic as a nation and come out of it stronger’.

Mato currently operates one mobile van and a store in Sanepa, Lalitpur.

