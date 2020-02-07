MCL inaugurated

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Securities Board of Nepal Chairperson Bhishma Raj Dhungana and Machhapuchchhre Bank Chairman Birendra Prasad Mahato jointly inaugurated Machhapuchchhre Capital Ltd (MCL).

During the event, Dhungana emphasised on the need to introduce fresh ideas in the capital market and expressed hope that MCL will enter merchant banking in the coming days by expanding its working area, as per a press release.

Mahato expressed commitment that MCL will expand its services across the country.

A version of this article appears in print on February 07, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook