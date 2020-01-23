Mega Bank’s financial literacy programme

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Mega Bank has conducted a financial literacy programme for the Nepali Army in Surkhet district.

The one-day training was conducted by Mega Bank’s Manager of Surkhet Branch Bikram Thapa, wherein he discussed secured savings, how to invest in productive sectors, family budget, risk reduction, along with various savings and credit schemes of the bank, as per a media release.

The training was participated by 100 Nepali Army personnel of various capacities.

A version of this article appears in print on January 23, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

