MoCTCA seeks proposals from provincial, local governments

Kathmandu, August 18

The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA) has asked the provincial and local governments to submit their proposals for tourism infrastructure development in their respective areas.

Based on the recently approved Tourism Infrastructure Construction and Tourist Product Development Joint Project Framework 2020, MoCTCA has called for proposals from provincial and local levels.

Based on the framework, any proposal of the provincial government has to be approved by the Ministry of Industry, Tourism, Forest and Environment of the respective provinces, and the proposal of the local government has to be approved by the respective metropolitan city, sub-metropolitan city, municipality or rural municipality before submitting it to the MoCT- CA.

As per MoCTCA, the proposal should include a programme with a completion deadline of three years and maximum budget in between Rs 50 million and Rs 300 million. The proposal should be submitted to MoCTCA within mid-September.

Prior to this, the government had introduced 100 tourist destinations across the country handing over the responsibility of investment to the local levels.

However, the project failed to gather momentum.

Moreover, the local governments failed to utilise the budget allocated for the same. MoCTCA officials stated that even after directing local governments to speed up work, the latter did not take ownership of the project.

Hence, issuing a new framework the government has decided to develop tourism infrastructure across the country in joint investment of federal, provincial and local governments.

Under this project, stakeholders can apply for the construction of integrated mountain tourism or rural development infrastructure, parks, tourist bus stations or home stay facilities.

Proposals can also be submitted for the development of tourist villages. Similarly, the project also covers lake conservation, renovation of religious, cultural and historical places, adventurous trails or spiritual and yoga promotional activities.

Before submitting the proposal, stakeholders must prepare project concept and masterplan or design of the project, fix investment amount, guarantee generation of jobs and also prepare a sustainability report.

The framework has also mentioned that if the concerned authority fails to complete the project on time, the budget issued for the project must be returned to the federal government.

For the selection and approval of any project, a committee in coordination with the tourism secretary will be formed that will include representatives from Ministry of Finance and National Planning Commission.

