MoCTCA seeks proposals from provincial, local governments

Kathmandu, August 18
The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA) has asked the provincial and local governments to submit their proposals for tourism infrastructure development in their respective areas.
Based on the recently approved Tourism Infrastructure Construction and Tourist Product Development Joint Project Framework 2020, MoCTCA has called for proposals from provincial and local levels.
Based on the framework, any proposal of the provincial government has to be approved by the Ministry of Industry, Tourism, Forest and Environment of the respective provinces, and the proposal of the local government has to be approved by the respective metropolitan city, sub-metropolitan city, municipality or rural municipality before submitting it to the MoCT- CA.
As per MoCTCA, the proposal should include a programme with a completion deadline of three years and maximum budget in between Rs 50 million and Rs 300 million. The proposal should be submitted to MoCTCA within mid-September.
Prior to this, the government had introduced 100 tourist destinations across the country handing over the responsibility of investment to the local levels.
However, the project failed to gather momentum.
Moreover, the local governments failed to utilise the budget allocated for the same. MoCTCA officials stated that even after directing local governments to speed up work, the latter did not take ownership of the project.
Hence, issuing a new framework the government has decided to develop tourism infrastructure across the country in joint investment of federal, provincial and local governments.
Under this project, stakeholders can apply for the construction of integrated mountain tourism or rural development infrastructure, parks, tourist bus stations or home stay facilities.
Proposals can also be submitted for the development of tourist villages. Similarly, the project also covers lake conservation, renovation of religious, cultural and historical places, adventurous trails or spiritual and yoga promotional activities.
Before submitting the proposal, stakeholders must prepare project concept and masterplan or design of the project, fix investment amount, guarantee generation of jobs and also prepare a sustainability report.
The framework has also mentioned that if the concerned authority fails to complete the project on time, the budget issued for the project must be returned to the federal government.
For the selection and approval of any project, a committee in coordination with the tourism secretary will be formed that will include representatives from Ministry of Finance and National Planning Commission.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 19, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
The worst has happened or is the worst still to come? A question no one can answer but can only guess at the moment. Tourism sector is considered as the hardest hit by the ongoing global pandemic. United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) shared that the pandemic has led to a 98 percent fall Read More...
KATHMANDU: The per tola price of gold that had been decreasing in the last few days, dropping below the historic 100,000 per tola mark, has risen again and stands at Rs 100,400 per tola on Tuesday. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA), gold rate Read More...
BIRGUNJ: As many as 66 new coronavirus infection cases have been detected in Bara and Parsa districts, today. Of the newly reported infections, 56 cases hail from Parsa -- majority from Bahadurmai Municipality -- while remaining 10 are from Bara. According to the Bahudarmai Municipalilty Offic Read More...
KABUL: More than a dozen rockets struck Kabul on Tuesday, wounding at least ten people, including children, prompting some foreign embassies to order a lockdown, officials and sources in the Afghan capital said. The identity of the attackers was unknown, though an interior ministry spokes Read More...
LONDON: Cases of type 1 diabetes among children in a small UK study almost doubled during the peak of Britain's COVID-19 epidemic, suggesting a possible link between the two diseases that needs more investigation, scientists said on Tuesday. While the study is based on only a handful of cases Read More...
MANILA: The World Health Organization said on Tuesday it was concerned that the novel coronavirus spread was being driven by people in their 20s, 30s and 40s, many of which were unaware they were infected, posing a danger to vulnerable groups. WHO officials said this month the proportion of young Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 1,016 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported on Tuesday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 count to 28,257. This is the first time that the number of reported daily coronavirus cases has crossed 1,000 in Nepal. The new infections were confirmed after testing Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 542,866 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wh Read More...