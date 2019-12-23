MoCTCA seeks support from other ministries for VNY 2020

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, December 22

Tourism Minister Yogesh Bhattarai has requested all the ministries to provide support from the policy level to make Visit Nepal Year (VNY) 2020 campaign successful. In a meeting held today with the secretaries of 20 ministries of the country, Tourism Minister Bhattarai has sought support from all to implement tourism friendly policies in their respective working areas.

“To attract more climbers to virgin peaks of the country we have decided to provide mountaineering royalty discount on six selected peaks and the proposal is under consideration at the Cabinet,” he said. “We would like to request the Ministry of Home Affairs to provide trekking permits for some of the restricted areas of the country.”

Bhattarai further requested the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (MoCIT) to provide special subsidies on movies and documentaries that will promote Nepali destinations. Likewise, the minister also requested MoCIT to work together with the media along with internet and telecommunication service providers for digital promotion of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Minister Bhattarai requested the Ministry of Forests and Environment to provide subsidies on entrance fees in national parks in coordination with concerned authorities.

Regarding the budget for the campaign the minister requested the Ministry of Finance to mobilise banks and financial institutions (BFIs) to support the campaign under their corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Likewise, Minister Bhattarai requested other ministries to create a tourism friendly environment during 2020 in their respective areas.

From arranging public toilets to providing subsidies on electricity, Minister Bhattarai has requested ministries to cooperate with the concerned authorities.

He also requested the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration to coordinate with local governments to avoid charging double entrance fees from foreign tourists.

“MoCTCA is also having frequent discussions with the private sector that are connected directly or indirectly with tourism to make this campaign successful,” he said. “We all have to carry out our works with efficiency in our respective areas to make this national campaign successful.”

A version of this article appears in print on December 23, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

