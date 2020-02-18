MoF forms panel

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has formed a committee on Monday comprising representatives from Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB), finance ministry and Nepal Bankers’ Association to address the current problems facing the banking sector.

The committee will be coordinated by Gunakar Bhatta, executive director of NRB. The ministry formed this committee aiming to sort out the current issues of the banking sector, to monitor implementation of NRB’s directives and identify the reasons behind delay in implementation of social security fund.

The committee has been given a week to submit its report.

A version of this article appears in print on February 18, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

