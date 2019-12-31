Most foreign ministers shun VNY inauguration

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, December 30

Although the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA) had announced it would invite tourism ministers from over 30 countries, participation of high-level foreign delegates for the inauguration of Visit Nepal 2020 campaign will not be as envisaged.

Contrary to the ministry’s expectations, tourism ministers from only four countries and high-level representatives from three countries will participate in the inauguration ceremony.

According to the ministry, tourism ministers from India, China, Myanmar and Jamaica will come to Nepal to attend the inauguration ceremony.

Likewise, high-level government representatives from Qatar, Bhutan and Cambodia will be attending the function on January 1.

January 1 is a time for celebrations for people in most countries across the world and since most of them are on holiday during these days the ministry has been unable to welcome more guests from other countries, as per MoCTCA secretariat.

Likewise, around 40 media houses from across the world will be present to cover the inaugural ceremony of VNY 2020 in Kathmandu.

Tourism entrepreneurs and associations related to the sector will also participate in the event. Meanwhile, all the seven provinces will organise a grand inaugural event in their respective provinces on January 1, said Tourism Minister Yogesh Bhattarai at a media briefing today.

Speaking during the press meet, Minister Bhattarai said that the government has spoken to more than 100 governmental and non-governmental organisations, private sector, international organisations, diplomats, social organisations and other related sectors to celebrate this year as a festive year to let the world know Nepal as a vibrant destination for tourism.

