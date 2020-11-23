Mountain Energy Nepal appoints NIBL Ace Capital Ltd

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Mountain Energy Nepal Ltd (MENL) has appointed NIBL Ace Capital Ltd as its share registrar.

Mountain Energy Nepal is a limited company incorporated in Nepal under the Companies Act, 2053 and has its registered office in Dillibazar, Kathmandu.

It was established with an objective to develop hydropower projects, as per a press statement. The company had recently issued its ordinary shares in IPO to the general public from November 11 to 19.

The Share Registrar Service Agreement was made between the two companies on November 19.

Along with Mountain Energy Nepal, NIBL Ace Capital is now the share registrar for 43 companies.

A version of this article appears in print on November 23, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

