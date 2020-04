Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Mobile Phone Importers’ Association (MPIA) has handed over 10,000 face masks to Medical Services Directorate of Nepali Army to reinforce efforts being made by country’s security and health agencies to combat COVID-19 pandemic.

President of MPIA Deepak Kumar Malhotra with other officials of MPIA handed over the materials to Director General of Medical Services, Nepali Army at Army Headquarters, as per a statement.

